South Africa is heading for a debt trap as bailouts for the embattled state power utility drain the government’s coffers and anemic economic growth weighs on tax revenue. File Photo: IOL

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa is heading for a debt trap as bailouts for the embattled state power utility drain the government’s coffers and anemic economic growth weighs on tax revenue.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni presented a rapidly deteriorating outlook in his medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday, with gross government debt seen surging to 80.9% of gross domestic product in the 2028 fiscal year unless urgent action is taken. The trajectory is almost 20 percentage points higher than forecast in the February budget and shows no sign of stabilizing. The fiscal deficit will peak at an 11-year high of 6.5% of GDP next year. That’s 2.2 percentage points higher than the February estimate.

“The food cupboards are almost bare,” Mboweni told lawmakers in Cape Town. “The consequence of not acting now would be gravely negative for South Africa. Over time, the country could likely face mounting debt-service costs and higher interest rates and may enter a debt trap.”





Follow our live blog of the budget here.





Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., which produces about 95% of South Africa’s power, bears much of the blame for the bleak picture. It has been allocated 138 billion rand ($9.4 billion) in aid over the next three years to remain solvent, and upended efforts by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration to revive the economy because its dilapidated plants can’t meet electricity demand. Rolling blackouts caused economic output to contract the most in a decade in the first quarter, and prompted the Treasury to slash its growth forecast for this year to 0.5%.





Supporting Eskom leaves the government with less money to shore up growth, and, with the minister hinting at further tax increases next year, consumers probably won’t be able to help either. The Treasury expects the growth rate to average just 1.5% over the next three years. Supporting Eskom leaves the government with less money to shore up growth, and, with the minister hinting at further tax increases next year, consumers probably won’t be able to help either. The Treasury expects the growth rate to average just 1.5% over the next three years.



