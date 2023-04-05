South African business activity contracts in March

The S&P Global South Africa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.7 in March from 50.5 in February, dropping below the 50 mark dividing growth from contraction.

South African private sector economic activity contracted in March as rotational power cuts and inflationary pressures weighed on business, a survey showed on Wednesday.

"Output returned to contraction after stabilising in the previous month, as firms highlighted that ongoing load shedding (power cuts) had curtailed activity," said David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

State power utility Eskom is implementing the biggest rolling power cuts on record, leaving households and businesses in the dark for up to 10 hours a day.

Owen said recent price data suggest that the country could face another wave of inflation, with business costs rising at the fastest rate since July 2022.