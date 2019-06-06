File image: IOL



JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s current account deficit widened to 2.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2019, from a 2.2% shortfall in the fourth quarter of the previous year, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The quarterly deficit came in slightly below the 3.05% of GDP forecast by economists surveyed by Reuters.





The quarterly trade balance narrowed to 43 billion rand ($2.89 billion) from 71.8 billion rand in the three months to the end of December.





Africa’s most advanced economy relies on foreign portfolio inflows to finance gaping current account and budget deficits that have widened in recent years as tax revenues and fixed investments shrink.



