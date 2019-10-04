FILE PHOTO: Denel company logo is seen at the entrance of their business divisions in Pretoria

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s struggling state-owned defence company suffered an operating loss of R1.9 billion ($125.3 million) for the year to March 31, it said on Friday.



“The decline in our reputation has also had a draining impact on our financial position,” Group Chief Executive Danie du Toit said in a statement, noting that revenue dropped by 36% over the period.



