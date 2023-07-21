South African households worse off financially than before Covid pandemic

South African households are worse off financially than during the first quarter of 2020, according to the latest Altron FinTech Household Resilience Index (AFHRI) released yesterday. The results indicated that during the first quarter of this year household financial resilience declined by 2.4%, compared to the fourth quarter of last year, and by 1.8% year-on-year.

The index showed that after an initial strong recovery from the effects of the pandemic, which took the AFHRI to a record high in the fourth quarter of 2020, it remained stable until the fourth quarter of 2021, coinciding with the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) decision to start raising interest rates. According to the index, it was clear that higher interest rates have squeezed the finances of most households, with 12 of the 20 constituent indicators of the AFHRI having declined year-on-year and 14 having declined quarter-on-quarter. In the first quarter of this year, the AFHRI recorded a value of 108.1, compared to 110.7 in the fourth quarter of last year and 110 in the first quarter of last year. With a base level of 100 for the inception period of the index (the first quarter of 2014), this meant that the average household’s financial disposition had improved by only 8.1% in real terms over nine years.

Johan Gellatly, MD of Altron FinTech, said the AFHRI continued to provide important information to the company and its customers, as well as consumers in general. “The index assists Altron FinTech to continue enhancing its products and services to assist our customers to differentiate their consumer offering to compete in this highly competitive market segment, no matter the economic circumstances facing the sector.” The AFHRI comprises 20 different indicators, all related to sources of income or asset values. The AFHRI is weighted according to the demand side of the short-term lending industry and calculated on a quarterly basis, with the first quarter of 2014 being the base period, equalling an index value of 100. All of the indicators are expressed in real terms, i.e., after adjustment for inflation.

Since 2014, the average annual improvement in the index was less than 1%, which served as a clear indication of the economy’s under-performance, which has been exacerbated by the negative effects of a sharp increase in the cost of credit. According to Optimum Investment Group economist Dr Roelof Botha, who helped compile the index, the return to restrictive monetary policy by the SARB since the end of 2021, which had raised the cost of credit-and of capital-by 68%, was a key reasons for the downward trend. During the May meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee of the SARB, the repo rate was raised again by 50 basis points, despite clear indications that both the producer price index (PPI) and the consumer price index (CPI) had already peaked and had entered a decisive downward trend.

In real terms, total household credit extension, which was valued at more than R2 trillion, had declined by 3.4% since the first quarter of 2014, which meant that there has not been any growth in this key macroeconomic indicator over almost a decade. “It is simply not possible for the South African economy to grow at meaningful and sustained rates in the absence of real growth in household credit extension,” Botha said. Other key conclusions showed that on average, the financial resilience of households would have declined by a much larger margin in the absence of a welcome further increase in employment in both the private and public sectors, which represented one of the relatively few bright spots in the first quarter reading of the AFHRI.

The upward trend in new job creation continued in the first quarter of this year, with 258 000 new jobs having been created during the first three months of the year and almost 1.3 million since the first quarter of last year. Surrenders of long-term insurance policies declined significantly since the fourth quarter of last year but remains almost 10% higher compared to the first quarter of last year. During the first quarter, a sharp decline occurred in the value of long-term insurance claims paid, which could signal the intention of many savers to put their retirement plans on hold until such time as economic conditions start improving.