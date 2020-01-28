JOHANNESBURG - South African mining companies plan to build 609 megawatts of electricity generating capacity, if they can get official approval for the projects.
The mainly photovoltaic solar projects would generate power for the miners’ own use, according to the Minerals Council, which represents the biggest mining companies operating in the country.
South Africa has been beset by power cuts as state power utility, Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., struggles to maintain its fleet of coal-fired power stations and pay down debt.