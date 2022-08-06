South African Mint launches the unique Rhino coin in Big Five Series II

THE South African Mint Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the South African Reserve Bank, is proud to announce the arrival of the Rhino coin collection. This followed the launch of the Elephant and Lion coin collections in the Big Five Series II range.

The Rhino, like the Elephant, is one of the few remaining megafauna still living, weighing at least one tonne in adulthood. The African Rhinos originated during the Miocene period, around 14.2 million years ago, with the black and white Rhino diverging around 5 million years ago. In their current form, they date back beyond the Stone Age and have not evolved significantly since then. Honey Mamabolo, Managing Director of the South African Mint said the the Rhino coins are particularly poignant because these animals offer South Africans a unique link to their common prehistoric past. The South African Mint’s Big Five series was launched in 2019 and features a variety of coin ranges depicting the Lion, Elephant, Rhino, Leopard and Buffalo, in various precious metals. The popularity of the first series led to the launch of the second series last year, which featured a subtle design change on the obverse of the coin.

The obverse of the Series II Rhino coins depicts the head of the Rhino facing the right-hand side, with only a little of the body showing and compared to Series l which showed the full animal facing to the left. Mamabolo said the Rhino’s distinctive horns were the focus of the Series II coins, filling up more than half the surface-a bittersweet detail as it was the supposed medicinal qualities of its horn that led to the poaching that threatens this magnificent animal’s very survival. "We are delighted that there is a concerted effort on many fronts to fight for the survival of the Rhino.” As with the rest of the Big Five series, the Rhino coins are available in gold, silver, and platinum in various configurations. Series II also introduced new coin sizes.

The platinum offering consists of a single 1oz coin, while the silver range comprises a 1oz Brilliant Uncirculated (BU) coin, and a 1oz silver proof double capsule, containing two identical Series II silver proof coins. The gold range includes a 1oz gold proof, a 1/4oz gold proof, and a 1/4oz gold proof double capsule, containing two identical Series II gold proof coins. Two sets, made up of the iconic Krugerrand and the Big 5, were available featuring a 1oz Big Five Series II Rhino coin and a 1oz Krugerrand with a Rhino mint mark, one in gold and one in silver. The silver set was limited to 1 000, while only 100 of the gold sets would be available.

