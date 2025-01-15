South African NPO ABALOBI named finalist in prestigious Zayed Sustainability Prize

The South African Non-Profit Organisation (NPO) ABALOBI was a finalist in the food category for the 2025 Zayed Sustainability Prize. The awards were presented by His Highness (H.H.) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) in Abu Dhabi and the ceremony was attended by 11 Heads of State and up to 6 000 participants including media from South Africa. ABALOBI created a mobile app and marketplace that empowers small-scale fishers to log catches and sell directly to consumers.

The prize recognises the transformational impact of 11 pioneering organisations and high schools from across the world, and was started in 2008 to reflect the UAE’s commitment to fostering scalable solutions to global challenges and empowering communities in their pursuit of sustainable prosperity. The 2025 prize winners were elected by a distinguished panel of Jury members, across the six categories of Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action and Global High Schools. The Chair of the Jury was the former President of the Republic of Iceland, H.E. Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson, who said this year’s winners have showcased extraordinary innovation in addressing critical global challenges.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said: “The UAE remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering sustainable development and empowering communities across the world through innovation. The Zayed Sustainability Prize inspires impactful solutions that address critical social and environmental challenges. By nurturing these efforts, we are not only creating a more sustainable future for all, but also honouring the legacy of Sheikh Zayed, whose vision for global progress and humanitarianism continues to guide us.” In the Health category, India’s Periwinkle Technologies was awarded the prize for its portable, AI-enabled cervical cancer screening device. Operating independently of electricity, the device is accessible even in remote or underserved area. It provides results at the point of care within 30 seconds, enabling early detection and significantly improving women’s health outcomes, having already screened over 300 000 women across India. In the Food category, Nigeria’s NaFarm Foods won for its innovative hybrid solar food dryers that prevent post-harvest losses, reducing both food wastage and carbon consumption. To-date, 80 dryers have been distributed across six Nigerian states, benefiting over 65 000 farmers and lowering carbon emissions by 50 000 metric tonnes annually, whilst simultaneously empowering over 18 000 women and youth through up-skilling programmes.

In the Energy category, Palki Motors, an SME from Bangladesh, was awarded the prize for its locally manufactured, affordable, and lightweight electric vehicles, designed specifically for commercial drivers. Priced at an accessible US $4 990, these vehicles cater to the unique transportation needs of the region. Palki Motors also operates a network of solar powered battery swap stations, which has already benefitted over 23 000 people. In the Water category, SkyJuice Foundation, an NPO from Australia, won for its low-cost, easy to use, gravity-powered, water treatment solution, which uses low-pressure membrane filters to provide clean drinking water without the need for chemicals, pumps, or external energy sources. Their SkyHydrant model provides clean, potable water to entire communities. Over 3 million people have already benefited from their 9 000 installations across 74 countries, which have collectively produced 1 billion gallons of safe drinking water. In the Climate Action category, OpenMap Development Tanzania won for its innovative mapping solutions, which merge community-driven data collection with advanced technologies such as drones, Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and remote sensing. To date, the NPO has benefited 140 000 people, engaged over 1 000 youth in community health efforts, and created 100 jobs.