South African port closures to hit global copper supply

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share



Miners in the Zambian copper belt typically transport copper overland to South Africa’s ports, where it is exported mainly to China, the world’s biggest consumer of the metal.

Communications from port authorities seen by Reuters showed South Africa’s “bulk terminals” - ports processing imports and exports of mineral commodities - would shut for the duration of the lockdown. JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s main export terminals will be closed to mineral exports from midnight on Thursday when a nationwide 21-day lockdown over coronavirus begins, disrupting copper supply from major producer Zambia.





“All bulk terminals (mineral mining commodities) will be closed,” a note from national port operator Transnet Port Terminals read, according to a shipping agent.





Contacted by Reuters, Transnet Port Terminals did not immediately confirm that mineral commodities would not be exported.





The note said the multi-purpose terminals of East London, Saldanha, Port Elizabeth and Maydon Wharf would all be closed, as well as all automotive terminals. The manganese export terminal of Port Elizabeth would also be closed.





“Transnet has taken a decision to scale down all of its transportation services and operations for non-essential cargo during the period of the state of lockdown,” the managers of Richards Bay terminals said in a letter to clients seen by Reuters.





Only agricultural bulk products such as grains, soya bean meal, fertiliser and wood chips, deemed essential during the lockdown, would continue to be handled, the note said.



