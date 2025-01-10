South African rand steady against dollar

South Africa's rand was steady on Thursday as investors mulled over the outlook for U.S. interest rates and the potential for aggressive tariffs by President-elect Donald Trump. At 17:12, the rand traded at 18.90 against the dollar , not far from its previous close.

This week, investors have been digesting reports about Trump's tariff plans, U.S. labour market data pointing to continued resilience, and minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting that lifted expectations for fewer rate cuts in 2025. Domestically, South Africa's manufacturing output in November fell 2.6% year on year after rising by a revised 0.9% in October, statistics agency data showed. On the stock market, the Top-40 (.JTOPI), opens new tab index closed 0.8% higher.