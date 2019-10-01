JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s rand was steady on Tuesday, as investors refrained from taking big positions ahead of a slew of data releases, and as risk appetite remained soured amid jitters about the trade dispute between China and the United States.
At 0610 GMT, the rand traded at 15.1550 per dollar, 0.05% weaker than its close on Monday, when the currency fell along with other emerging-market units.
Global shares ticked up as some investors clung to hopes that a deal on trade and other issues could be reached in the fourth quarter.