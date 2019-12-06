CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s rand was weaker on Thursday on lingering ecomnomic weakness highlighted by the country’s current account deficit and business confidence data.
By 17:45 on Thursday, the rand was down 0.6% at 14.6820 per dollar from an overnight close of 14.6020.
Data from the central bank on Thursday showed the country’s current account deficit has narrowed slightly but less than expected, while a measure of monthly business confidence showed businesses are still struggling with the tough economic climate and slack demand.