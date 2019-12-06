South African rand weakened by economic data









File image: IOL CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s rand was weaker on Thursday on lingering ecomnomic weakness highlighted by the country’s current account deficit and business confidence data.

By 17:45 on Thursday, the rand was down 0.6% at 14.6820 per dollar from an overnight close of 14.6020.

Data from the central bank on Thursday showed the country’s current account deficit has narrowed slightly but less than expected, while a measure of monthly business confidence showed businesses are still struggling with the tough economic climate and slack demand.





Earlier in the week, a reading from the statistics agency showed the economy shrank 0.6% in the third quarter, raising concerns that the country could lose its last investment-grade credit rating from Moody’s.





In equities, the benchmark JSE Top-40 Index slipped 0.5% to 48,589.71 points while the broader All-Share Index was down 0.4% at 54,779.76 points.





“You’ve got this mood of uncertainty still as to how things are going to be fixed with (power company) Eskom and what could be done to get the economy kick-started,” said Ferdi Heyneke, portfolio manager at Afrifocus Securities.





Eskom implemented further power cuts on Thursday after a number of generating units broke down.





Services, trading, and distribution group Bidvest dropped 2.2% to 192.70 rand while retailer Mr Price Group declined 1.9% to 179.60 rand.



