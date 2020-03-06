South Africans eager to travel despite virus worries data shows

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are showing an eager willingness to travel, despite the global fears of the coronavirus, according to data released by Flight Centre.

At last weekend’s annual Flight Centre Travel Group Travel Expo saw R140 million worth of travel quoted in one weekend, with South Africa, Mauritius and Zanzibar bestsellers.

“South Africans are incredibly resilient and continue to look for bargain travel deals,” said Flight Centre Travel Group Middle East and Africa MD, Andrew Stark.





“The weekend’s Travel Expo showed us that there’s still a massive appetite among South Africans to travel, especially if they can get a good deal.”





Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has outlined its increased measures to deal with possible cases of the coronavirus.

The company held a briefing ahead of a site visit to OR Tambo International Airport by Parliament's portfolio committee on health. The MPs were given a private tour of Acsa's security measures put in place to deal with the virus.





The country has been gripped by concern as on Thursday the health department and the National Centre for Communicable Diseases (NCDC) announced the first case of coronavirus in the country.

The patient is a 38-year-old male from KwaZulu-Natal who had travelled to Italy with his wife. Mkhize said the man and his family were quarantined. He arrived in the country on March 1 and only began showing symptoms on March 3.

