South Africans face trust deficit, Edelman’s report finds

SOME 69 percent of South Africans surveyed have a tendency to distrust first – not believing information until they see evidence that something was trustworthy, according to Edelman South Africa. The global communication firm’s 2022 Trust Barometer report titled The Cycle of Distrust released this week gave global and local findings showing a cycle of distrust spurred on by diminishing faith in government and media institutions who were being perceived as ultimately seeking short-term benefits through exaggeration and division to gain clicks and votes.

These findings indicated that it would be up to the country’s most trusted institutions that included business and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to rebuild confidence in this country’s capabilities and stem the tide of misinformation. Edelman South Africa managing director Karena Crerar said there were solutions to rebuild trust in these vital institutions, by following the example set by their counterparts in the NGO and business space. “Our findings suggest that the quality of information disseminated is the most powerful trust builder, followed by holding other institutions accountable for wrongdoing, solid communication, and transparency,” Crerar said.

She said all these qualities were exemplified among top business and NGO leadership, who were setting the agenda in calling for transparency, real information and accountability. “While these findings show a worrying trend towards a very fearful and disillusioned society, the good news is that we can use these insights to create change. As communicators we need to think very carefully about the responsibility we have to the industry, our clients and society to promote greater understanding and improved levels of trust,” Crerar said. Edelman has studied trust for more than 20 years and believes that it is the ultimate currency in the relationship that all institutions, business, governments, NGOs and media build with their stakeholders.

Annually, Edelman’s Trust Barometer is widely cited in academic journals and global publications. It is broadly considered, “the yardstick for measuring global changes in trust and public opinion about leaders”. According to Trust Barometer data, restoring trust would be the key to societal stability by recognising business’ societal role was here to stay, with more expectations on business to tackle social issues and speak out on issues related to their respective industries. Businesses also needed to demonstrate tangible progress; showing how systems work and where they succeed to restore belief in a better future, leadership must focus on long-term thinking and be solutions oriented over short-term gain and that every institution must provide trustworthy information, sending out clear, consistent, fact-based information and communication to break the cycle of distrust.

Other findings from the South African report include that some 78 percent of South African respondents were anxious about false information or fake news being weaponised; with these concerns reaching an all-time high. Some 72 percent of respondents think that South Africans lacked the ability to have constructive and civil debates about issues they disagree on. Job loss ranked as the top societal fear in South Africa, followed by climate change, hackers and cyberattacks, losing freedoms as a citizen and experiencing prejudice and racism. The report said today’s issues could not be solved in a vacuum. From combating climate change and racial injustice to planning for the future of work and supporting employees’ well-being, peoples’ expectations of institutions to come together to build a better world had never been higher. Together, institutions were called on to prove that the system worked for all, and focus on long-term thinking by choosing solutions over divisiveness.

“All institutions have a role to play in tackling these challenges and it is incumbent upon all of us as leaders to see our role as so much more than just running a business, we have a society we need to take care of and participate in. Without that, we have no business,” Crerar said. Edelman South Africa also hosted a panel discussion which featured Edelman chairman of Middle East & Africa Jordan Rittenberry, Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman and academic Dr Sithembile Mbete, Brand SA acting chief executive Sithembile Ntombela and business leader and marketing and communication executive Thulani Sibeko. Ntombela said such low trusts did dent South Africa’s brand image.

“Where there is no trust there are declines in levels of commitment. This is one of the things I believe are interlinked with how the countries perform. If you build trust you will have a stronger economy, educated citizens and, ultimately, social cohesion that the government needs to achieve. “It ultimately boils down to going back to the basics like having the right people in government, people must be responsive, respond in time and be held accountable to deliver on their promises. Ultimately trust does impact the monetary value of the brand and how it is perceived internationally,” Ntombela said. Sibeko said that the country needed to act with honesty and transparency.