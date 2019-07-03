St Antoine Private Residence has released 7 freestanding, 3 and 4-bedroom Villas to the South African investor market. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - South Africans make up 25 percent of the foreign property investor market in Mauritius. Based on the demand for freestanding Villas in Mauritius, St Antoine Private Residence has released 7 freestanding, 3 and 4-bedroom Villas to the South African investor market. These Villas compliment their existing luxury apartments and penthouses on offer.

"St Antoine Private Residence provides the ideal island lifestyle with direct beach access and incredible, world-class facilities. We believe that by introducing these villas to the foreign market will not only further entrench St Antoine Private Residence as an in-demand Mauritius property offshore investment for South Africans, it will answer the markets demand for more available freehold opportunities in Mauritius," said Norbert Koenig, Director of Red4 and co-developer of St Antoine Private Residence.

He added, "We wanted to ensure that the Villas at St Antoine Private Residence create privacy for families, while still providing access to the unrivalled lifestyle. Each home has its very own landscaped garden, outdoor decked patio area and glistening swimming pool. The heart of the home is open-plan, where the kitchen, dining area and lounge freely flow into the outdoors; ensuring maximum space. The master bedroom even boasts its own courtyard, ensuite bathroom and walk-through dresser. These Villas have taken the lifestyle at St Antoine Private Residence to the next level as they have been designed to offer a place to retreat with access to comforts and luxury".

Situated north of Mauritius, only 10-minutes from Grand Baie, St Antoine Private Residence features 100 luxury 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and exquisite 3 and 4-bedroom penthouses. This unrivalled island lifestyle consists of unsurpassed sea views, direct ocean access, resort-style facilities, and the significant benefits that come with investing in Mauritius.

It has been reported that Mauritius is home to 4600 High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI). In a recent report from New World Wealth, High Net Worth Individuals from South Africa hold 17 percent of their wealth in offshore investments. These offshore investments are situated in ideal locations and according to AfriAsia Bank’s Chief Executive, Sanjiv Bhasin, Mauritius has all the right elements to be a world-class destination.

Mauritius provides safety, security, economic stability, strong property ownership rights, ease of doing business, luxury leisurely lifestyles and activities as well as prominent schools of international standards. Furthermore, it is investment opportunities like St Antoine Private Residence that HNWI’s are looking for.

Investing in St Antoine Private Residence opens offshore investors to gaining Mauritius residency, tax free dividends, maximum 15 percent income and corporate tax, no capital gains tax, low mortgage rates, as well as US dollar-based capital appreciation and rental income.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE