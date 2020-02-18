CAPE TOWN – Consumers in South Africa’s top economic hubs continue sending the most money via eWallet services, as the country leans more towards being a cashless society.
FNB said in a statement on Tuesday that Gauteng outperformed all the provinces by sending over 42 percent of eWallet funds during the 2019 festive period.
Completing the top three was KwaZulu-Natal with 12 percent and Western Cape with 7 percent. In total, the bank’s customers sent nearly R3 billion worth of eWallet funds over the festive season, recording a 20 percent spike in comparison to the same time in 2018.
Gauteng alone accounted for more than R1bn worth of eWallet transactions followed by KwaZulu-Natal with over R300m and Cape Town with close to R200m.
FNB consumer chief executive, Christoph Nieuwoudt said the bank was extremely impressed that consumers continued to use the most efficient ways to send money to family and friends. “It comes as no surprise that Gauteng took the lead in send-money transactions as it’s known as the country’s economic hub and has a highly economically active population.”