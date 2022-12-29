South Africans take note - we are in tough times, but we need to stick together

People struggle, difficult things happen, but the only way we can make it through those difficult times is by standing together.

It seems simple but the people of South Africa have forgotten what it means to stand as one. One nation, one country. A country the people can be proud to call their home.

A country that symbolises strength and unity. What we need is to get our courage back. We have seen the difficulties of life, and we have experienced pain in more ways than imaginable, but there comes a time when we have to realise that there are only two options: One, we fall, we lose, we let the negative win, and we will be forgotten. Or, we stand strong. We use it to our advantage, we don’t let the bad bring us down, but we use it to build us up. This is only achievable if we do it together in unity because together, we are stronger. Together we can go further than ever.

We find strength in our uniquenesses. We are a country with different cultures and colours, and instead of bringing each other down, we should build each other up.