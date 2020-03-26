South Africa’s economic firepower: Now vs 2008 crisis in charts





“We’re starting off this crisis in a far worse position than what we started off the global financial crisis,” said Johann Els, chief economist at Old Mutual Investment Group. “During that period, we also started off with much stronger economic growth; now we’re starting off from a position of less than 1% gross domestic product growth per year on average over the past six years.”





These charts show some of the metrics South African politicians and policy makers will consider when deciding virus-related fiscal and economic stimulus packages:

A rapid deterioration in public finances over the past decade means the opposite is likely after the coronavirus pandemic.