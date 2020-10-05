South Africa's factory activity improves in September - PMI

JOHANNESBURG - South African private sector activity showed a softer decline in September as an easing of lockdown restrictions boosted business activity and new sales, a survey showed on Monday.

The IHS Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 49.4 in September from 45.3 in August, although the figure remained below the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

"It was the highest reading since October 2019 and, when comparing with historical growth trends, was indicative of a rise in quarterly GDP," said David Owen, an economist at IHS Markit.

In mid-September President Cyril Ramaphosa further loosened pandemic restrictions in South Africa, which had one of the world's strictest lockdowns at the height of its Covid-19 outbreak, squeezing businesses and pushing the economy into a record contraction.

Output and new business fell at much softer rates, while future expectations ticked-up, with firms confident of higher demand. Spare capacity, however, led companies to further reduce employment, the survey found.