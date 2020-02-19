The risks, identified in the Irmsa annual risk report launched yesterday, were addressed in varying degrees in the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday, Palm said yesterday.
Most issues that were addressed in the Sona were also among the risks identified in the Irmsa report, such as education, health and unemployment.
“This report is a blueprint for action,” he said.
Key risks identified in the Irmsa report were: Sparseness of unified ethical and visionary leadership, private and public governance failures, failure to root out corruption, changes in legislation, ill-conceived National Health Insurance policies, land reform risks and failure to develop and retain talent.