South Africa's manufacturing output falls 16.3% year on year in June

JOHANNESBURG - Output in the manufacturing industry remained in the contractionary territory in June despite showing signs of recovery from its unprecedented plunge in April on further easing in lockdown restrictions.

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) said on Tuesday that manufacturing production decreased by 16.3 percent year-on-year in June, with the automotive division experiencing the biggest fall.

In April, manufacturing production had recorded its biggest annual decline, contracting by 49.4 percent year-on-year as the lockdown restrictions virtually halted economic activity.

But the further easing in lockdown restrictions in June, which allowed for a wider range of goods to be manufactured, saw increased production relative to the strict lockdown in April and May.

Stats SA said manufacturing production fell by 30.2 percent between April and June compared with the first three months of the year.