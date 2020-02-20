JOHANNESBURG - The South African government’s plans to expropriate land without compensation would be disastrous for the economy, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.
The policy proposal is an example of centralized planning that has failed in other African states like Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Ethiopia, Pompeo told reporters Wednesday in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.
“South Africa is debating an amendment to permit the expropriation of private property without compensation,” he said. “That would be disastrous for that economy, and most importantly for the South African people.”