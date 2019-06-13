“South Africa will not be able to shift to a lasting higher growth and prosperity path without more short-term pain,” chief economist at RMB Ettienne Le Roux said.





“This time around, the country cannot rely on the global economy to counterbalance such internal adjustment costs as global growth itself is now shifting to a lower gear.”





The business confidence index in the quarter hovered very close to the low of 27 points hit in the second quarter of 2017, according to the survey of 1,800 business people.





Sentiment improved in building, retail and wholesale trade sectors, the survey showed.





