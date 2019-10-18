South Africa's rand firmer on release of new power plan









File Photo: IOL JOHANNESBURG- South Africa’s rand inched firmer early on Friday, clinging on to the strong gains it made in the previous session, after the country’s cabinet approved a long-delayed plan for electricity generation.

At 0615 GMT, the rand was up 0.27% at 14.80 per dollar.

On Thursday, the currency had rallied from near the 15.00-mark to a session-best 14.77, breaking a three-day losing streak triggered by state power utility Eskom’s resumption of nation-wide controlled blackouts earlier in the week.





Eskom has blamed unforeseen breakdowns at some of its coal-burning plants for the power cuts, but analysts say they are a symptom of policy uncertainty and weak management that has seen the company sink into more than 450 billion rand ($30.46 billion) of debt.





The release of a new plan, replacing a previous blueprint not updated for almost a decade, helped soothe fears about Eskom’s collapse, but the company still does not have a permanent chief executive officer.



