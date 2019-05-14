#Unemployment rate for #females remain higher than that of their male counterparts #StatsSA https://t.co/OODgZ8GCaZ pic.twitter.com/m5vtYj44Qg— Stats SA (@StatsSA) May 14, 2019
Close to a third (29,1%) of all people #employed in Q1:2019 were employed in elementary and domestic work occupations #StatsSA #unemployed https://t.co/OODgZ8GCaZ pic.twitter.com/pKGN0nMqWH— Stats SA (@StatsSA) May 14, 2019
The #finance, trade & #transport industries recorded biggest #employment growth in Q1:2019 compared to Q1:2018. Service & #Construction industry recorded biggest losses #StatsSA #unemployment https://t.co/OODgZ8GCaZ pic.twitter.com/EvO7tnxcZo— Stats SA (@StatsSA) May 14, 2019
#Youth unemployment rate remains high. #Unemployment rate for 25-34 year olds was 34,2% and 55,2% for 15-24 year olds #StatsSA https://t.co/OODgZ8GCaZ pic.twitter.com/JaAxrm3P3G— Stats SA (@StatsSA) May 14, 2019
Labour force participation rate down to 58,8% in Q1:2019 q/q. Absorption rate also declined to 42,6% #StatsSA #Unemployment https://t.co/OODgZ8GCaZ pic.twitter.com/pvYk8ynLar— Stats SA (@StatsSA) May 14, 2019
The number of discouraged work seekers up by 156 000 in Q1:2019 q/q #StatsSA #unemployment https://t.co/OODgZ8GCaZ pic.twitter.com/nt73qFEQ19— Stats SA (@StatsSA) May 14, 2019
16,3m people were #employed in Q1:2019, down by 237 000 q/q #StatsSA https://t.co/OODgZ8GCaZ pic.twitter.com/p5Ta4J2sWp— Stats SA (@StatsSA) May 14, 2019
#Unemployment rate increased to highest level since Q3:2017 as unemployment recorded at 27,6% in Q1:2019 #StatsSA https://t.co/pIFQstKwG6 pic.twitter.com/0fL9aP9eeV— Risenga Maluleke (@SGMaluleke) May 14, 2019