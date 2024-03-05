Southern Africa battling El Nino with potential reduction in crop volumes

While the Southern African agricultural sector was dealing with a "moving target", and the extent of the impact of the heatwave and dryness on crops changed daily, it was clear that the whole region had taken strain and would see a significant reduction in the volume of the crop produced, says the Agricultural Business Chamber(Agbiz) With Zambia potentially out of the export market this year, the pressure was said to now be on South Africa to supply Zimbabwe.

Still, suppose all the required maize was a white variety, South Africa may not be in a position to provide Zimbabwe with the total required volume, particularly when considering that the likes of Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, Mozambique, Madagascar, and even Zambia would also require maize imports to supplement their domestic annual needs. The agricultural organisations chief economist Wandile Sihlobo said, although the domestic hunger challenges may rise in some countries, as had already been seen in the forecasts in Zimbabwe and Zambia, the governments in the region must be careful about their response policies and programmes to these potential challenges. He said there were several key points they should consider, such as avoiding export restrictions and maize price caps.

“While restricting exports seems like a good approach for the near term to cushion households, such an intervention disincentivises production for the next year as the farm-level prices would be artificially depressed. This is particularly important as farmers are not protected from higher input costs and pay world prices for all the imported inputs such as fertilizers, agrochemicals and some seeds,” Sihlobo said. He added that the interventions should be at the household level through various support packages with fiscal space used to implement such programmes, the regional governments should also engage with the World Food Programme to prepare to assist the least well-off countries with maize imports from the world market and the governments should also engage, collectively with the private sector, the likes of Mexico that produce white maize, to assess if they would have space to export to the Southern Africa region if the need arises. Agbiz said last week, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe published reports indicating a potential decline in grain harvest because of intense El Niño-induced dryness. It added that in South Africa, a recent farmers' survey by Grain South Africa showed severe grain and oilseed production challenges in various patches across the country, which have probably worsened in the past week since the survey was completed on February 21.