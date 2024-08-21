Southern Africa remains a safe destination amid mpox outbreak, assures SADC Tourism Alliance

The Southern African Development Community’s (SADC) Business Council Tourism Alliance has reaffirmed that the Southern African region remained a safe and welcoming destination for tourism despite the World Health Organization (WHO) recently declaring mpox a “public health emergency of international concern. Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, the chairperson of the SADC Business Council Tourism Alliance, yesterday said they took these declarations seriously and commend the proactive approach of the global and regional health authorities.

“However, it’s crucial to understand that the risk to travellers in Southern Africa remains low. Our member countries are implementing robust measures to manage and mitigate any potential spread of the virus,” Tshivengwa said. The Tourism Alliance emphasised the region’s swift and coordinated response to the situation, while highlighting the minimal risk to travellers. Last week, the WHO declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern for the second time in two years.

This was followed by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) declaring a public health emergency of continental security (PHECS) on August 13, 2024. These declarations were prompted by the emergence of a new strain (clade Ib) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and its spread to neighbouring countries. SADC member states have responded swiftly to the situation, while South Africa’s Department of Health has reported 24 cases of mpox (clade IIb) as of this month, primarily affecting people who have had physical contact with an infectious person. The country has implemented enhanced surveillance and contact-tracing protocols. On Monday, the Department of Health in SA assured members of the public that the current mpox outbreak remained under control in the country, adding that does not mean people should become complacent.

The department said the country remained on high alert in case of a surge in mpox cases and emergence of new contagious strains. “The department is considering a number of pharmaceutical interventions which include additional treatment and vaccine, and the decision will be informed by the epidemiological data at our disposal,” it said. Botswana has as of August 16 intensified screening for mpox at selected ports of entry, including Kazungula, Maun Airport, and Gaborone Airport, demonstrating proactive measures to prevent the spread of the virus. The Democratic Republic of Congo, which was considered to have experienced a significant outbreak was working closely with the WHO and Africa’s CDC to implement control measures.

The SADC Business Council Tourism Alliance also said the risk of mpox transmission in Southern African countries remained lower than in many traveller source markets. Typical tourist activities do not put travellers at high risk for contracting mpox, it said. It added that there were no widespread travel restrictions related to mpox for Southern African countries as of this month. It added that only Canada has issued a level 2 advisory, simply recommending realistic precautions. It said safari and wildlife-viewing activities were safe with no increased risk of mpox transmission from being in forests or around wildlife.

The organisation said SADC member states have implemented surveillance, contact-tracing and treatment protocols to effectively manage potential mpox cases. The alliance also added that tourism was vital for the region’s economies and conservation efforts. It said it encouraged travellers to maintain their plans to visit the region while staying informed about health guidelines. The organisation advised travellers to practice good hygiene, including frequent hand-washing, avoid close contact with individuals who appeared ill or have visible skin lesions, stay informed about health guidelines in their specific destination and seek medical attention if they develop symptoms such as a fever or an unexplained skin rash.

Tshivengwa said they “wanted to reassure our global partners and potential visitors that Southern Africa continues to offer safe, unforgettable experiences”. “Our member countries have taken proactive steps to manage health concerns, ensuring that tourism activities remain low-risk and enjoyable,” he said. The SADC Business Council Tourism Alliance said it remained committed to providing accurate, up-to- date information and ensuring a safe, welcoming environment for all who wish to experience the wonders of Southern Africa.