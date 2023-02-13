Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, February 13, 2023

Specials across SA for love-struck consumers this Valentine’s Day

The Adderley Street Flower Market, one of the oldest markets in Cape Town, where one can buy a bouquet, or a bunch of flowers. Photo: Ross Jansen

Published 40m ago

With the current high cost of living in South Africa, consumers will be deal-hunting this Valentine’s Day, while still trying to spoil their loved ones.

Many will be looking to make a move on their long-time crush, or just simply flourish in the romance of the day with their partners.

Businesses, however, will be looking to capitalise as Valentine’s Day is the next big commercial shopping event following Black Friday and the festive period.

Many businesses are looking to attract love-struck consumers to their stores, especially after the South African Reserve Bank hiked interest rates late in January and the petrol price increase in February, not to mention the rolling blackouts imposed by ailing state-owned power utility, Eskom. Many consumers will be looking for deals and specials when it comes to their wallets and spending.

Business Report spotted a few deals that some of the more popular stores and restaurants in the country will be running for Valentine’s Day.

Check them out below:

Two doughnuts for the price of one at Pick n Pay:

NetFlorist comes to the rescue of those last-minute lovers:

If you are in the market for some home appliances, Makro South Africa can help you kill two birds with one stone, as you will receive a R2 000 jewellery voucher to spend when you purchase the appliance below:

Of course, they also have some specials running on their alcohol and chocolates:

The Sorbet Group is offering a discount at their stores for Valentine’s Day:

KirspyKreme South Africa have unique love-themed doughnuts for those with a sweet tooth:

Speaking of a sweet tooth, McDonald’s SA says you can get a free McFlurry on their app for Valentine’s Day:

An array of eateries have also offered a range of specials for Valentine’s Day.

