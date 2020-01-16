This comes after it was announced that Gugushe, whose permanent role is the bank’s chief risk officer, was resigning from that position and would serve notice until the end of March when she would leave the organisation.
This has left the board scrambling for a figure head, leading to the appointment of its executive for strategy and communications, Sydney Soundy, to hold the fort.
“The process to appoint a permanent chief executive is at an advanced stage with an announcement expected in due course,” the board said.
The bank has announced three acting chief executives since Nchoncho’s departure.