The trust was created in 1994 by the government of KwaZulu-Natal in terms of the KwaZulu Ingonyama Trust Act, (Act No 3KZ of 1994).





The trust holds all the land that owned or belonged to the KwaZulu-Natal government. Under the trust, 2,8 million hectares of land is administered by King Zwelithini, however, the value of the trust is not known.





According to the Ingonyama Trust website, the trust has the mandate to hold land for the benefit, material welfare and social well-being of the members of the tribes and communities that live in the land.





The Ingonyama Trust nominal owner of the land and it is managed primarily in terms of customary law.



