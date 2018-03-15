CAPE TOWN - South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner, Tom Moyane's job is hanging on a fine line, says Executive Director of Corruption Watch, David Lewis.

This comes after fraud and corruption allegations against Moyane, former commissioner of Sars, Jonas Makwaka and Sars employee, Kelly Anne Elskie has resurfaced.

Charges was made by Corruption Watch in December 2016 and related to apparent breaches of Section 34 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (PRECCA), as well as sections of the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA).

Lewis said that he does not think that Moyane reported the suspicious transactions after the FICA report. He added that Moyane also showed the suspicious transactions to Makwaka which is a violation.

Despite these violations, Lewis said that the Hawks confirmed the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will not be prosecuting Moyane, Makwaka and Elskie.

"Corruption Watch has written to the NPA asking for reasons for their decision and for a certificate nolle prosequi to be issued. This certificate will enable the organisation to mount a private criminal prosecution for the FICA and PRECCA violations of Moyane, Makwakwa and Elskie", said Lewis.

Lewis notes Makwaka's recent resignation and said that despite this, he will not get out of prosecution. Lewis added that Corruption Watch will prosecute him privately.

"There is no single individual that has caused more harm in SA than Moyane and he should be charged", concluded Lewis.

FACTSHEET: TOM MOYANE

1.Moyane is a South African development economist.

2.He was appointed as chief tax collector of the revenue service in 2014.

3. He held previous positions within government as national commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services and chief executive of the Government Printing Works.

4. Moyane has been described as a crony of former President Jacob Zuma in Jacques Pauw’s book, The President’s Keepers.

