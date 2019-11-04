Springboks Rugby World Cup victory impacts positively on South African Tourism economy









Springboks Rugby World Cup victory impacts positively to South African Tourism economy. Photo: Supplied CAPE TOWN – South African springboks lifting the Webb Ellis cup- Rugby World Cup 2019 is a sign of global strength and commitment to excellence and competence. In South Africa, tourism contributed R136.1 billion, about 2.9 percent of the total gross domestic product (GDP) in 2017. When tourism's indirect and induced benefits across a very broad value chain are factored in, the total contribution amounts to R412.5 billion, or 8.9 percent of the GDP. South African tourism has a responsibility to train all citizens about hospitality and caring to make our tourist comfortable in all our regions. Statistics confirms that Tourism created more jobs than manufacturing and mining between 2014 and 2017. Springboks adding the goodwill of South African branding will pull more tourists to visit South Africa from 2020. South African minister Nkhensani Kubayi visited China and also Japan the past weeks as part of her international roadshows to encourage tourists to visit South Africa. Tourism has impact in contributing to GDP, job creation and also most tourists see opportunities for investments when they visit South African tourists destinations. I therefore emphasis that tourism is highly linked with investment in any country, as most investors start by touring to their target nations.

South Africa created many greatest jobs Tourism created more jobs than manufacturing and mining.

South Africa created many tourism Jobs 2017, a high number of new jobs generated by tourism within a year in at least the last ten years.

South Africa has outstanding hotels, quest lodges and strategic wildlife destinations with beautiful big five animals.

South African Tourism will be exhibiting at World Travel Market (WTM) in London from 4-6 November 2019. As the leading global event for the travel industry with an unrivalled global reach, WTM provides the ideal platform for South African tourism products owners to meet and interact with the greater global tourism industry professionals and the Webb Ellis Rugby World Cup victory for South Africa will contribute to boast our marketing.

South African pavilion stand number AF500 has a corporate citizenship of about 30 patriotic industry partners including with SMMEs in transport,tour, wildlife and emerging chefs to cook stunning untainted recipes at London.

Springboks is one of the core products that make South Africa the breath-taking tourism destination since 1995 Rugby World Cup victory and the ministers target market for her 10 million additional tourists, Japan and Asia markets were fans of the Springboks that strengthen our relationship with the generation Z and Y who are South African tourists for the next 40 years and more.

South Africa is not only iconic but also offers a unique and distinctive value proposition: a number of breath-taking experiences in close proximity, from nature and safaris to adventure and culture, from vibey urban living to authentic township such as Gugulethu, Soweto host two Nobel laureates , Alexandra a sign of South Africa's inequality, Kruger national park, Pilanisburg national park, Table Mountain, Roben Island, Liliesleaf Rivonia and beautiful rural communities surrounded by warm and welcoming people.

The springboks victory will add value in boosting visits to South African pavilion that will also encourage conversations for actions with tourist and investors to South Africa.

Rugby nations will be touring to a leading Responsible Tourism destination South African.

Sports excellence contribute to South African tourism that employs more youth in our country.

Miyelani Mkhabela is an Economist and Director at Antswisa Transaction Advisory.

BUSINESS REPORT