JOHANNESBURG - Standard Bank on Friday informed Cricket South Africa (CSA) that it will not renew its agreement as the title sponsor of the SA men’s cricket team when it concludes on April 30, 2020.
Standard Bank Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Thulani Sibeko, said the decision not to renew the sponsorship agreement was not taken lightly.
“Standard Bank is committed to upholding the highest levels of leadership, integrity and governance. In light of recent developments at CSA, which are a culmination of long standing problems which have damaged Standard Bank’s reputation, it has decided not to renew its partnership with CSA,” said Sibeko.
“We wish the national cricket team well in the years ahead. The Test, ODI and T20 teams have made South Africans immensely proud over the years and we are grateful to have been a part of their journey.”
The latest controversy surrounding CSA came on December 1 as the decision was taken to revoke the accreditations of five cricket journalists covering the Mzansi Super League. The accreditations were later reinstated, but only after a huge public uproar with the damage already done as CSA was seen as trying to ‘silence the media’.