Standard Bank is the number one bank on the African banker according to the Banker Photo: File





South African bank Standard Bank has topped the list of the best banks on the African continent. The next three banks are also South African and the National Bank of Egypt is in fifth place.





Altogether 5 South African banks appear in the top of Africa's best banks.





The report by the Banker stated that among the top African banks b Tier 1 capital, Standard Bank is once again in top spot with $10 billion.





According to the Banker, it was a major jump from the $8,6 billion they recorded in 2017 Tier 1 capital rating.





However, in comparison to the world rankings, Standard Bank is only ranked at 145. Although in move up from position 149 in 2017 to 145 in 2018.





Below is a table showing the top 10 African banks and where they stand on the world rankings:





African

ranking World

ranking Bank Country Tier 1

Capital 1 145 Standard Bank South Africa $10,129 million 2 173 FirstRand South Africa $8,425 million 3 184 Absa Group South Africa $7,752 million 4 217 Nedbank Group South Africa $5,741 million 5 288 National Bank of

Egypt Egypt $3,904 million 6 295 Attijariwafa Bank Morocco $3,822 million 7 300 Groupe Banques

Populaire Morocco $3,756 million 8 337 Ecobank

Transnational Togo $3,179 million 9 338 Investec South

South Africa South Africa $3,163 million 10 402 Zenith Bank Nigeria $2,466 million



The rest of the world





Altogether the world's biggest banks have close to 12% more Tier 1 capital in the 2018 ranking than compared to 2017.





Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse Group were two of 10 banks that moved from loss to profit for 2018 while banks like the State Bank of India and Canara Bank has some of the worst losses for 2018.





According to the Banker, an encouraging sign of the industry's resilience is that capital is increasing at a faster pace than assets.





Here is a table showing the top banks in the world





World

ranking Bank Country World

region Tier 1

Capital 1 ICBC China Asia-Pacific $324,126 million 2 China Construction

Bank China Asia-Pacific $272,215 million 3 Bank of China China Asia-Pacific $224,438 million 4 Agricultural Bank

of China China Asia-Pacific $218,104 million 5 JP Morgan Chase

& Co. USA North America $208,644 million 6 Bank of America USA North America $191 million 7 Wells Fargo USA North America $178 million 8 Citigroup USA North America $165 million 9 Mitsubishi UFJ Japan Asia-Pacific $153 million 10 HSBC UK Europe $151 million



Follow Business Report on Instagram here





- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

DURBAN - A list of the Top 1000 banks in the world has been released by The Banker.