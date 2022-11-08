Standard Bank publishes Platform Paper with leading expert

Standard Bank has launched its third white paper on platform businesses titled – The Platform Organisation: Succeeding with executing a platform strategy – A field guide for incumbent. The goal of this iteration of the paper was to develop a guide to help businesses understand the different drivers and factors that can navigate organisations towards successfully becoming platform businesses.

Story continues below Advertisement

Standard Bank believes this conversation raises an important debate in light of the growth of the platform business model in emerging markets. Increased connectivity, the digitisation of business operations, and artificial intelligence over the past decade have created an ever-changing marketplace. This has accelerated the need for companies to rapidly adapt their business models to remain competitive.

As an answer to this, the platform economy has grown rapidly in both size and significance. By creating value through facilitating exchanges between two or more interdependent groups, usually consumers and producers, the platform business has become one of the most sought-after organisational models for both start-up ventures and large-scale enterprises. However, successful platform businesses are the exception – not the rule.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to a Harvard Business Review study, platforms only have a lifespan of around five years, with gig economy platforms failing within the first 2 – 3 years, mainly due to lack of users or funding. These business failures can be attributed to common mistakes, such as mispricing, failure to develop trust, underestimating the competition, and late entry to market. Sharing hard-earned lessons

Story continues below Advertisement

Having recently celebrated its 160th year in business, Standard Bank sees 2022 as a milestone year towards achieving its 2025 ambition of becoming a platform-led organisation. With the commitment still remaining firm to transform the organisation, the bank has solidified various successful partnerships and launched several pioneering platform solutions to date. “With a century of connections spanning across continents, Standard Bank has learned invaluable lessons during our journey of transforming from a traditional financial services organisation into a platform-based business,” explains Christopher Browne, Standard Bank’s Head of Platforms, Payments, and Big Tech partnerships. “We’ve gained unmatched insights into the dynamics of platform users, as well as the challenges and opportunities that ecosystem-centric operations and partnerships pose.” Consequently, Standard Bank decided to form another partnership. This time, with the founder of Platformation Labs and best-selling author, Sangeet Choudary. The goal was to develop a guide to help businesses understand the different drivers and factors that can navigate organisations towards successfully becoming platform businesses.

“When Standard Bank approached me to co-create the Platform Paper, I was encouraged to see this idea originate from a large financial institution. In an increasingly competitive business landscape, many companies closely guard their hard-earned lessons that led to success. The fact that Standard Bank went against the grain, in this regard, shows a true understanding of one fundamental principle. That when it comes to platform business ecosystems, it’s about creating collective success.” The proof is in the platform Standard Bank has launched several successful platforms that are already yielding impressive results, such as OneFarm Share, LookSee, PowerPulse, and Shyft. In addition, several fruitful partnerships have been formed with trusted companies such as Salesforce, AWS and Microsoft.