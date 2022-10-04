Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Standard Bank saves Tito Mboweni after account hack, returns stolen cash to former finance minister

Former South African finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Published 1h ago

Former South African Reserve Bank governor and finance minister, Tito Mboweni has said that the money stolen from his bank account after it was hacked, has been returned.

Mboweni took to Twitter to share the update.

The former finance boss said in a tweet, “My bank @StandardBankZA sorted that problem asap, sorted. No money lost. I am good. But these criminals!! Extraordinary!”

News broke at the weekend that a sum of about R19 000 was stolen from his bank account.

“Somebody hacked into my cheque account and started taking money out. I noticed this around 7pm. My banking app informs me when there are transactions in my account. So there were transactions that had nothing to do with me,” Mboweni told Sowetan Live.

He went on to say that the bank was investigating the incident and he did not see the need to open a case with the police.

BUSINESS REPORT

