Standard Chartered announced that it has completed a simultaneous multi-market launch of its digitally-led retail banks in Tanzania and Ghana. Photo: Bobby Yip/Reuters

DURBAN – Standard Chartered announced that it had completed a simultaneous multi-market launch of its digitally-led retail banks in Tanzania and Ghana, with Kenya’s rollout scheduled to occur shortly. This comes after the launches of the Bank’s digital offering in Uganda in January this year and Côte d’Ivoire in 2018. The expansion is part of the Bank’s overarching digital transformation strategy for the African continent.

The most recent rollouts provide Tanzania and Ghana with access to the mobile-led digital bank platform, which has added benefits such as instant account opening (available in local and US currencies), zero fee on bill payment, zero monthly ledger, no minimum balance, and free initial ATM cards.

Customers will also benefit from over 70 client services, as well as a client onboarding experience in under 15 minutes. The roll-out will also offer customers exclusive retail, travel and dining experiences through the Bank’s strategic local alliances.

Commenting on the launch, Sunil Kaushal, Regional Chief Executive, Africa and Middle East said, "Digitising Africa continues to be an integral component of our strategic transformation, and we have been steadily expanding our footprint across the continent. We are constantly looking for ways to push the boundaries, by providing our customers innovative solutions and technologies. Ultimately, it is about listening to what our clients want and meeting their banking needs by offering a digital platform to do their banking anytime and anywhere, through the channel they prefer".

Standard Chartered’s digital bank roll-outs are aimed at increasing digital adoption amongst customers, with a focus on young digital natives. To support this, the Bank is running a marketing campaign which will remind consumers that banking should not stop them from doing what they love to do, and when they want to do them. The campaign, called '//BEUNSTOPPABLE', will run across traditional and social media in the markets.

As part of the activation launch in Tanzania, Standard Chartered has also partnered with local Tanzania recording star Vanessa Mdee, who will lend her image and voice to the '//BEUNSTOPPABLE' campaign. In Ghana, the Bank has collaborated with leading influencer, TV host and actress, Joselyn Dumas to support with the campaign roll out. Both Vanessa and Joselyn will participate in activations which will take place throughout the year.

The Bank’s digital services are available by downloading the Standard Chartered mobile application via the Google play store or Apple store.

