CAPE TOWN - South Africans can breath a sigh of relief for now... according to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, the state has recovered more than R2.1 billion from 'irregular' contracts. These contracts were awarded to businesses or entities from state-owned enterprises.

Gordhan relayed this information in a written reply to IFP member of Parliament Elphas Buthelezi. Buthelezi had asked Gordhan about the interventions that had been placed to recover monies lost by state owned businesses.

It should be noted that according to Gordhan over R4.8 billion has been lost through state capture. Gordhan said that the rot within state businesses was deep and immersive but can be addressed.

HOW MUCH HAS BEEN RECOVERED?

According to Fin24, Eskom has recovered R902 million from McKinsey and Trillian and has been ordered to pay the energy supplier R600 million.

Gordhan said that Special Investigating Unit has also filled a court application for Eskom to set aside the Tegeta Brakfontein coal supply agreement. The agreement is valued at R2.7 billion.

Trasnet has recovered R618 million from China South Rail.

"Civil claims have been lodged against former executives to recover losses that were incurred as a result of their irregular conduct," Gordhan noted.

MORE TO COME

"Each board, supported by other officials is heavily seized with executing the plan." The plans are beginning to yield "tangible results," he said.

"However, to be frank, overcoming the full impact of state capture and corruption requires vigorous effort and courage from boards and management," Gordhan added.

It should be noted that the there are still many hurdles to clime, according to Gordhan. State owned businesses within the minister's portfolio are dealing with a number of issues in the turnaround process. "This will culminate in the review of the operating models of the state owned companies," he said.

ESKOM COAL SUPPLY ISSUES

Earlier this week, a senior coal analyst at XMP Consulting, Xavier Prévost, said the surge in Eskom’s coal price is of the company’s own doing as the struggling utility expects to pay sharply higher prices for coal.

Eskom last month projected it would pay 20 percent more for its coal this financial year, after being forced into more expensive short-term supply contracts as cost-plus mine production declined.

At the release of Eskom’s year-end results, Minister Gordhan lashed out at the 17 percent coal price increase, including that Eskom paid 14 percent more per ton in the financial year ending March 31, up sharply from its initial target for a 9 percent cost increase.

“We need to have tough talks as to whether they are serving the national interest. This triple inflation number is not acceptable. I intend to engage with industry,” Gordhan said.

Prévost believed the main culprit of coal price increases was not the mines, but Eskom itself.

“Every time they issue a tender to procure coal, they automatically increase demand and that increases prices. Eskom procurement should know, the best way to buy more coal without increasing prices is to negotiate agreements with individual mines, one at a time,” Prévost said.

Eskom entered into new long-term contracts with coal companies at the end of 2018, to address the growing shortfall arising in part from under-investment in coal mines, which had contributed to load shedding.

“I wish we could send an open letter to Gordhan to explain how the coal market works and to dismiss his hopes that mines could help Eskom ‘in the national interest’. Mines have one interest only: to make as much profit as they can. That’s why they’re in business,” said Prévost.

Additional reporting by Dineo Faku.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE