STATISTICIAN-GENERAL and head of Statistics South Africa Risenga Maluleke. Statistics South Africa said on Monday it would release results of its 2018 general household survey (GHS) the next day. Image: GCIS.

JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa said on Monday it would release results of its 2018 general household survey (GHS) the next day. In a statement, Stats SA said the report would provide a sense of how far the country had progressed over the past seventeen years.

"The report also outlines some achievements and challenges, while also identifying breaches and disparities in the level of development in the country," it said.

The survey assesses the levels of development in the country, looking at the extent of service delivery and the quality of services in a number of key sectors.

"These service include health, education, social security, housing, energy, access to and use of water and sanitation, environment, refuse removal, telecommunications, transport, household income, access to food, and agriculture," Stats SA said.

STATISTICIAN-GENERAL and head of Statistics South Africa Risenga Maluleke. Statistics South Africa said on Monday it would release results of its 2018 general household survey (GHS) the next day. Image: GCIS.





- African News Agency (ANA)