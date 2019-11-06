DURBAN - Earlier this year a report published by fintech firm Bitpanda and market research company GlobalWebIndex indicated that 1 in 5 European crypto holders are women.
The latest statistics from Coindirect, South Africa’s over-the-counter (OTC) crypto brokerage, show that the ratio of women to men actively trading on the platform is 1 to 3.
"Cryptocurrency has long been an industry dominated by men, but increasingly, women are throwing their hats into the ring. Users, from large volume OTC investors to everyday traders, are becoming more varied, not just in the gender split, but across a number of other demographics including career, age, and primary interests," said Nic Haralambous, COO, Coindirect.
The expansion of demographics is a point in cryptocurrencies’ favour as it indicates a wider pool of users who are interested in and, more importantly, transacting with crypto. The industry will need to rapidly grow this base in the medium term in order to secure mass adoption over the next decade.
Haralambous said, "Digital currencies will absolutely change the way we transact in the near future".