Stay covered this festive season - the essential role of Gap Cover in SA's holiday safety

The festive season in South Africa, particularly in December, is a time of celebration, travel, and increased road activity. However, it is also a period marked by a significant rise in accidents and injuries, making gap cover an essential consideration for many South Africans.

The importance of Gap Cover during the festive season December is notorious for high traffic volumes as families travel for holidays, leading to an uptick in road accidents. Preliminary statistics from the 2023/24 festive season indicate that there were 1,184 fatal crashes, a slight decrease from 1,212 the previous year. Despite this reduction, the impact remains severe, with many fatalities occurring among individuals aged 25 to 44.

Human factors were implicated in 80.8% of these crashes, highlighting the need for vigilance during this busy time. Importantly, many people involved in these seasonal accidents survive with severe injuries and may require weeks and even months in hospital. Financial protection against medical expenses

“Medical expenses can quickly escalate beyond what standard medical aid covers. This is where gap cover becomes crucial. It acts as a safety net that covers the shortfalls between what medical aids pay and the actual costs incurred during hospital stays or treatments. For instance, Turnberry offers a casualty benefit that includes cover for facility fees, doctors' fees, radiology, and emergency medical interventions—even if the patient is not admitted to the hospital,” Tony Singleton, CEO at Turnberry Management Risk Solutions said. Tony Singleton. “Without gap cover, individuals may find themselves facing substantial out-of-pocket expenses after an accident. This financial burden can be overwhelming, especially during a season when many are already spending on gifts and festivities.” Comprehensive cover

It is important to ensure that your gap cover products are designed to provide comprehensive cover during emergencies. They should cover various scenarios such as: Accidental injuries from road accidents or home incidents

Costs associated with using non-designated service providers

Increased medical aid rates up to 600% to cover hospital expense shortfalls

Preparing for the festive season As families prepare for their holiday travels and gatherings, it’s crucial to ensure that they have adequate insurance cover in place.

Here are some steps to consider: Review your medical aid: Understand what your medical aid covers and identify potential shortfalls.

Consult with financial advisors: Speak with financial advisors about gap cover options that best suit your needs.

Stay informed about PMBs: Familiarise yourself with Prescribed Minimum Benefits (PMBs) which ensure certain medical conditions are covered at cost by your medical scheme. Avoid excessive alcohol consumption: With new regulations potentially enforcing a 0% alcohol limit, it’s vital to avoid drinking and driving to prevent accidents and ensure coverage remains intact.