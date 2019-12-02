JOHANNESBURG – South African steel production fell by 7.6 percent year on year in October to an estimated 502 000 tonnes according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).
Global steel production dropped by 2.8 percent year on year.
In the first five months, South African steel production had still grown by 1.1 percent year on year, but from May onwards there have been a series of double-digit declines.
In May the drop was 10.3 percent, followed by 17 percent in June and then 13.2 percent in July. The decline in the first 10 months is now 6.7 percent year on year.
In 2018 South African steel production grew by only 0.4 year on year to 6.3 million tons, the second consecutive year it was less than Egyptian production, which rose by 13.6 percent to 7.8 million tonnes.