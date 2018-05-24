CAPE TOWN - Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro have reportedly increased their movie ticket prices for 2018.

The increase is attributed to regular increases in the entertainment and service industry sectors.

While some ticket prices at Ster-Kinekor increased by only R1, others saw a R6 hike.

Nu Metro on the other hand increased their tickets prices by as much as R40, reports My Broadband.

Take a look at the new movies prices for 2018 below:

Ster-Kinekor

Ster-Kinekor tickets Cinema tier/location 2D/3D 2017 price 2018 price Price increase Opera 2D R110 R110 0.0% NT Live 2D R156 R158 1.3% Cinema Prestige 2D/3D R140 R142 1.4% IMAX IMAX 3D R129 R131 1.6% Nouveau 2D R80 R81 1.3% “Classic” type 3D R97 R98 1.0% 2D R76 R77 1.3% CapeGate, Blue Route, Bayside 3D R89 R95 6.7% 2D R72 76 5.6% Northgate, Musgrave, Eikestad, Centurion 3D R83 R84 1.2% 2D R68 R69 1.5% “Junction” type 3D R80 R83 3.8% 2D R61 R66 8.2% N1 City 3D R72 R73 1.4% 2D R48 R49 2.1% Southgate 3D R72 R73 1.4% 2D R48 R49 2.1% Parow, Newtown Junction, Maponya 3D R72 R67 -6.9% 2D R41 R45 9.8% Promenade 3D R62 R67 8.1% 2D R41 R45 9.8% Sterland 3D R43 R46 7.0% 2D R28 R31 10.7%



