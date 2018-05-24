CAPE TOWN - Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro have reportedly increased their movie ticket prices for 2018.
The increase is attributed to regular increases in the entertainment and service industry sectors.
While some ticket prices at Ster-Kinekor increased by only R1, others saw a R6 hike.
Nu Metro on the other hand increased their tickets prices by as much as R40, reports My Broadband.
Take a look at the new movies prices for 2018 below:
Ster-Kinekor
|Ster-Kinekor tickets
|Cinema tier/location
|2D/3D
|2017 price
|2018 price
|Price increase
|Opera
|2D
|R110
|R110
|0.0%
|NT Live
|2D
|R156
|R158
|1.3%
|Cinema Prestige
|2D/3D
|R140
|R142
|1.4%
|IMAX
|IMAX 3D
|R129
|R131
|1.6%
|Nouveau
|2D
|R80
|R81
|1.3%
|“Classic” type
|3D
|R97
|R98
|1.0%
|2D
|R76
|R77
|1.3%
|CapeGate, Blue Route, Bayside
|3D
|R89
|R95
|6.7%
|2D
|R72
|76
|5.6%
|Northgate, Musgrave, Eikestad, Centurion
|3D
|R83
|R84
|1.2%
|2D
|R68
|R69
|1.5%
|“Junction” type
|3D
|R80
|R83
|3.8%
|2D
|R61
|R66
|8.2%
|N1 City
|3D
|R72
|R73
|1.4%
|2D
|R48
|R49
|2.1%
|Southgate
|3D
|R72
|R73
|1.4%
|2D
|R48
|R49
|2.1%
|Parow, Newtown Junction, Maponya
|3D
|R72
|R67
|-6.9%
|2D
|R41
|R45
|9.8%
|Promenade
|3D
|R62
|R67
|8.1%
|2D
|R41
|R45
|9.8%
|Sterland
|3D
|R43
|R46
|7.0%
|2D
|R28
|R31
|10.7%
|Nu Metro tickets
|Cinema tier/location
|2D/3D
|2017 price
|2018 price
|Price increase
|4DX
|4DX
|R175
|R175
|0.0%
|Scene VIP
|3D
|R115
|R140
|21.7%
|2D
|R100
|R140
|40.0%
|Scene Xtreme
|3D/2D
|R120
|R130
|8.3%
|Standard Cinema
|3D
|R95
|R100
|5.3%
|2D
|R75
|R80
|6.7%
|Worcester
|3D
|R58
|R68.50
|18.1%
|2D
|R49
|R57.50
|17.3%
|Woodlands
|Scene VIP 3D
|R115
|R125
|8.7%
|Scene VIP 2D
|R110
|R110
|10.0%
However, despite these increases, consumers should bear in mind that both cinemas offer movie discounts for loyalty and partner members.