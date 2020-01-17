The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) is threatening stern action against any of its members implicated in corruption at ailing power utility Eskom after revelations surfaced that audit firm Deloitte and Touche inappropri- ately benefited from a R207million con- sulting contract. File picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)



This was via a process that outgoing Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza described as being difficult to conceive of anything “less fair, equitable, transparent or competitive”.





In a state- ment yesterday. Saica said that while it was mandated to deal with individual member chartered accountants and not firms, it would also rope in the Inde- pendent Regulatory Board for Auditors if the guilty party was a registered auditor.