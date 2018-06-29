CAPE TOWN - Just a day after tickets for Ed Sheeran went on sale, it has been revealed that the tickets for the Cape Town show are sold out.

However, if fans are really desperate to get tickets there is a controversial Swiss ticket re seller platform called Viagogo that is now selling tickets for the sold-out Ed Sheeran concert in Cape Town.

However, the ticket prices on the platform are astronomically overpriced.

On Computicket, the ticket price for Section 101 of the Greenpoint stadium (seated, to the side) is sold for R1,075 on Computicket.

On Viagogo, that same seat is available for R7,435.

Be Warned

The terms and conditions of the Ed Sheeran concert tickets clearly state that tickets are not transferable and cannot be resold.





“Failure to comply with this condition may result in your tickets being cancelled without a refund. Tickets purchased from third party websites and unauthorised resellers are not valid for entry at the venues.”

Additionally, if you are attending the event you would need to bring a valid photo ID matching the customer name on the booking confirmation at the door of the stadium.

Last month, Ed Sheeran fans who bought their tickets through Viagogo were denied access to UK stadiums.

Viagogo is also under attack from the UK and Australian authorities which has accused it of misleading customers with its pricing information.

Earlier this month, organisers of a UK music festival accused Viagogo of tricking fans into buying tickets at inflated prices.

Additionally, Ed Sheeran tickets have also gone on sale via online classified site Gumtree.

There is an increase in ticket resales as major concerts come to South African shores, says Estelle Nagel, spokesperson for Gumtree told Business Insider SA.

“It’s not illegal to sell tickets as an individual, but it is usually against the terms and conditions of the primary ticket seller. There’s also a difference between selling a spare ticket because you can’t attend the event and want to recover the cost, and the mass-reselling of tickets as we’ve seen certain ticket aggregators do", Nigel told Insider.

However, if you want to attend the Johannesburg show tickets have gone on sale for the FNB Stadium today.

Ticket prices at the FNB stadium will range from R455 to R1585

CRASHED WEBSITE

Yesterday Computicket crashed early in the morning after sales for Sheeran's South African tour opened to the general public.

Computicket's website said online sales will be reopened at 10:30 unless the “situation changes”. Tickets were still, however, available at Shoprite and Checkers stores at the time.

“Public tickets have been placed on hold due to technical difficulties. We will advise as soon as the problem has been resolved,” Computicket said.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

Computicket's website crashed on Thursday morning after sales for British megastar Ed Sheeran's SA tour opened.

Computicket said it suffered technical difficulties, but would reopen sales by 10:30.

