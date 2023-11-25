Stitch launches pay with crypto, enabling customers to pay merchants directly from crypto wallets

With this method, businesses can allow customers who wish to buy goods and services using crypto to do so directly, and get settled in rands.

Cryptocurrency adoption continues to grow in South Africa. A study from Binance indicates that around 7.7 million South Africans own cryptocurrency today, often purchased using popular exchanges such as Binance and VALR.

Globally, interest in using crypto to pay for goods and services is on the rise, and those who choose this method are spending more than their peers.

Stitch president Junaid Dadan said, “Cryptocurrency adoption in South Africa has been one of the highest in the world. There’s a massive audience that would prefer to use their crypto to make payments. We’re excited to offer Stitch clients an opportunity to reach and serve this audience, without the need to take on direct volatility risk, thanks to our Pay with crypto method.”