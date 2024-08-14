Stokvels a game changer for our economy

By Masibongwe Sihlahla On any given Saturday if you drive around the locations in South Africa you will see maybe an open garage with a group of women sitting together with cake and cool drinks enjoying themselves ,in another place you will see a group of women leaving a house some with cool drinks an cake tins still in their possession.

A casual visitor to the location may think people in the location is happy to party but any local inhabitant will immediately tell you those are all the tell-tale signs of a monthly Stokvel meeting either taking place or having just concluded. Stokvels, as an indigenous form of savings and investment clubs in South Africa, play a crucial role in the country's economy. These community-based financial groups have been a part of South African culture for decades, providing both economic and social benefits to its members. In democratic South Africa, the ANC government recognized that Stokvels contribute significantly to the informal economy, with an estimated value of around R45 billion.

This substantial pool of funds is often used to support local businesses, purchase goods in bulk, and invest in community projects. By ensuring that money circulates within communities, stokvels help stimulate local economies and create a multiplier effect, where the economic benefits extend beyond the immediate group members. The main function of stokvels is to provide a structured way for members to save money. Members contribute a fixed amount of money each month to the stokvel, and the pooled funds are then distributed to members on a rotational basis or used for collective investments.

This system encourages disciplined saving habits and provides members with access to larger sums of money than they might be able to save individually. The average monthly contribution to stokvels has been increasing, reflecting their growing popularity as a savings mechanism. At some schools some teachers belong to a Stokvel where each teacher contribute R1000 per month and then this pool is paid out per month to each member to assist to buy expensive appliances such as a stove or fridge. Some learners also belong to Stokvels where they pay e.g. R5,00 per month. It is great that a culture of saving is taking root amongst our youth. China able to afford bankrolling future growth through current debt due to massive internal savings by it people.

Stokvels play a vital role in promoting financial inclusion, especially in rural and underserved areas where access to traditional banking services have been limited. By offering a community-based alternative to formal financial institutions, stokvels provide banking and investment opportunities to people who might otherwise be excluded from the financial system. This inclusivity helps bridge the gap between the formal and informal economies and ensures that more people have access to financial services given that large swathes of South African population is still illiterate.

Beyond their financial benefits, stokvels serve as important social hubs. They foster a sense of community and mutual support among members, who often share common goals and values. Regular meetings provide opportunities for members to socialize, share knowledge, and support each other in times of need. Stokvels empower their members by pooling monetary resources and working towards common financial goals.

This collective approach enables members to achieve financial objectives that might be difficult to achieve individually, such as buying property, starting a business, or funding education for a child. Additionally, participation in stokvels enhances financial literacy, as members learn about budgeting, saving, and investing through their involvement in the group. While stokvels have deep roots in tradition, they are also evolving to meet modern financial needs.

Many stokvels are now incorporating digital tools and platforms to manage their funds and communicate with members. This modernization helps improve efficiency, transparency, and security, making stokvels even more attractive to younger generations. The informal retail sector in the locations are worth about R65 Billion and gives an indication of the market potential in the townships. It is clear that stokvels are a vital part of South Africa’s economy, providing significant economic, social, and financial benefits to their members.

They stimulate local economies, promote financial inclusion, foster community building, and empower individuals through collective savings and investment. As stokvels continue to evolve and adapt to modern needs, their importance to the South African economy is likely to grow even further. Whether you are a member of a stokvel or considering joining one, the benefits are clear: stokvels offer a powerful way to save, invest, and build a stronger, more inclusive economy. It is thus imperative that government assist and support Stokvels not only to benefit our national economy but to expand the culture of saving which will stabilise our economy in a time of great uncertainty.