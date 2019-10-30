JOHANNESBURG - Ahead of his Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), the SA Canegrowers Association (SACG) and the South African Farmers’ Development Association (SAFDA) called on Minister Tito Mboweni to halt the sugar tax, pending a full socio-economic impact assessment of it.
The sugar tax, also known as the ‘health promotion levy’, has already cost the sugar industry in the region of R1,5bn since its implementation in April 2018 amounting to jobs losses in the region of 9 000.
The financial and human costs are escalating, and rapidly: in February 2019 industry costs were nearing R1 billion, and consequent job losses were expected to be in the region 6 500.