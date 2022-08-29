Sugar price fear mongering is baseless

While the South African sugar industry continues to face significant headwinds, major price hikes or sugar shortages are issues South Africans do not need to be concerned about. Under the Sugar Cane Value Masterplan 2030, the industry has agreed to limit local sugar increases to inflation and, in fact, has managed to keep any price increases below inflation.

This includes the latest price adjustment of 4 percent, which is due to the industry going to great lengths to protect consumers and ensure that the bulk of the country’s sugar 74 percent is sold locally and not exported. This is despite Europe and the US paying a premium for raw cane sugar, which would mean larger profit margins for the sector but a shortage of local sugar at home. The latest 4 percent increase was necessitated by factors beyond the local industry’s control. For example, sugar is priced in US dollars and the dollar is strong at the moment. While the article refers to retail prices of more than 7 percent, this is probably the price paid by customers who have their sugar delivered by the mills. In other words, the extra amount paid is the cost of transporting the sugar and not the product itself.

Some have attempted to make an argument for government allowing more sugar imports into the country in order to increase the supply of sugar and thus decrease prices for consumers. However, imports would not decrease prices. Brazil, the world’s largest sugar producer, is suffering the effects of a drought. This has reduced the supply of sugar globally and therefore increased the price. At the same time, high fuel prices mean a higher cost of transportation. All this makes foreign sugar very expensive. South African consumers therefore have nothing to gain by resorting to imports, especially since the increase in the cost of local sugar remains below inflation. There are a number of challenges that threaten the local industry’s ability to maintain supply and contain costs, none of which will be solved by imports. These challenges include ongoing operational issues at the mills following Covid-19 and devastating policies like the Health Promotion Levy. These problems are what need to be critically addressed to protect consumers and safeguard the industry and the one million livelihoods it supports, not pushing for more imported sugar, which would have the exact opposite effect.

