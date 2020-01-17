Surprise repo rate cut comes as relief to SA consumers









South Africans owe Lesetja Kganyago, governor of the South Africa Reserve Bank (SARB). Photo: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA) CAPE TOWN - The SA Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) yesterday announced a surprise, but widely welcomed 0.25 percent cut in the repo rate to 6.25 percent, due mainly to low inflation and the weak economy.

Most analysts had predicted the rate would remain unchanged.

As a result, the prime rate, or best interest rate consumers can get at banks, will fall 0.25 percent to 9.75 percent. The repo rate is the benchmark rate at which the Bank lends money to other banks. The last time it was changed was in July 2019, when it was cut by 25 basis points.





SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) governor Lesetja Kganyago also hinted at a further rate cut later this year.





“The Sarb’s decision to cut the policy rate came earlier than anticipated. The Sarb assessed that the elevated domestic event risks - the February 2020 Budget Speech and Moody’s ratings decision - and renewed risks on the global front, have been outweighed by lower domestic inflation and the weak economic environment,” said FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi.





The rand was 0.22 percent weaker at R14.42 per dollar shortly after the rate cut, after trading in a flat range earlier in the day. By 5pm the rand was trading at xxx.





“In view of existing pressures on the economy the psychological impact of a modest interest rate cut will currently be greater than its real economic effect. But it is nonetheless positive,” NWU Business School economist Professor Raymond Parsons said in a statement.

Kganyago said the Bank lowered their 2019 gross domestic (GDP) forecast to 0.4 percent, versus a November MPC meeting forecast of 0.5 percent GDP growth, due to lower-than-expected economic activity in the third and fourth quarters of 2019.





The GDP forecast for 2020 was also lowered to 1.2 percent from 1.4 percent, and the forecast for 2021 was lowered to 1.6 percent from 1.7 percent.





“While the rate cut could stimulate growth, the economy remains exposed to a host of domestic and external risks such as trade uncertainty, oil price volatility, load shedding and the looming budget announcement in February,” FXTM senior analyst Lukman Otunuga said in a statement.





Kganyago said the year-on-year inflation rate, as measured by the headline consumer price index, was 3.6 percent in November, down from 3.7 percent in October. Inflation was well within the Sarb’s 3-6 percent targeted range.





Food and non-alcoholic beverage price inflation was stable at 3.5 percent in November. Food inflation continued to surprise on the downside, although there was some pressure from imported food prices, he said.





The medium-term inflation outlook had been revised “significantly lower”, with the 2020 forecast cut to 4.7 percent, versus 5.1 percent in November, said Kganyago.

The rand had also appreciated 2.6 percent against the US dollar since the November MPC meeting, and by 1.8 percent against the euro.





However, fuel prices, further domestic shocks to the economy, electricity and water price increases and nominal wage growth remained risks to the inflation outlook, he said.





“The rate change...will lift activity in all sectors in the coming months. We expect the Sarb to keep near-term interest rates relatively steady, given the fiscal challenges the country faces,” FNB’s Mkhwanazi said.





BUSINESS REPORT